Graduates are just a few weeks out of college and ready to take on the world. Unfortunately, scammers are ready to take advantage.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says one of the most common ways scammers target college graduates are with fake loan forgiveness opportunities.
You may get an email, a phone call or a text message, saying you can qualify for lower payments through a debt forgiveness program, just by filling out a form and paying a fee.
The BBB warns this can be a way scammers can get your personal information and your money.
“Unfortunately recent college grads are going to get a lot of these scamming phishing emails,” said Amie Mitchell with the BBB.
Mitchell says you need to understand the ins and outs of your student loans, what kind of interest you owe, and when you need to start paying it back. Just because you graduated last month, doesn't mean you owe a payment right now.
“Most college graduates the loan companies give you a minimum of six months,” Mitchell said.
“Sometimes the loan companies themselves will work with you with even a longer period of time,” Mitchell also said.
Mitchell says your best bet is to work directly with your loan provider. And if you're looking for different refinancing options, do your research through studentaid.gov.
The BBB says scammers have called parents of recent graduates and said some tuition wasn't paid. They asked for the money to be sent via wire transfer or prepaid debit card, saying they would revoke the degree if the money wasn't paid immediately.
The BBB says government education facilities, government agencies and most higher education facilities will contact you by mail initially.
“There are ways they make sure you pay but they're not going to call you and start threatening you, no,” Mitchell said.
If you ever get a call like that out of the blue, the BBB says ask for their name, the business name and a phone number, and say you'll call them back. Then investigate, look up information on the official website or call the school's bursar's office. Don't feel pressured to do anything immediately on the phone.
