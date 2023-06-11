If you get an unexpected message claiming you owe a medical bill, don’t pay it, as the Better Business Bureau (BBB) says it could be a scam.
“Any debt collector medical or otherwise is going to give you options to pay, and they're going to give you options that are not necessarily immediate action,” Amie Mitchell with the BBB said.
Mitchell says that's the first red flag, if someone calls and demand you pay them right now.
“They're going to work with you on a repayment plan they're not going to call and say, ‘Today you owe a thousand dollars,’” Mitchell said.
The BBB Scam Tracker has recently received reports about phony medical bills and shady collections departments.
One consumer said they received a medical bill for $500 for covid testing, that supposedly happened in January in Virginia.
The consumer checked the dates, and they were actually in California when the scammer claimed they were tested.
“Anytime you get an unsolicited call you've got to have your guard up,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell says even if you don't fall for it, make sure you report it to the BBB Scam Tracker.
“Reporting it to us whether you've lost money or not is important because then we work with government agencies to shut down these scammers,” Mitchell said.
Giving scammers your personal details, like your name, address, social security number, puts you at risk for identity theft. If you get an unsolicited call, politely ask for the company's name, the caller's information and a number to call them back. Then hang up the phone and do your homework.