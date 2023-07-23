Now is a popular time to move, as many people are trying to get settled before the new school year begins. But the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has a warning about a new twist on fake rental ads.
The BBB Scam Tracker shows multiple cases where scammers are using fake credit checks to trick potential renters into giving personal information.
“You reach out, ‘Hey I’m interested,’ great, they end up sending you to a website that looks really valid, you put in your information, what they're wanting is your credit score,” Amie Mitchell with the BBB said.
The website may look professional, but the BBB says it's all part of a scam.
After you enter your sensitive information for the credit check, the landlord will disappear.
“Unfortunately, then you no longer hear from the company and that house isn't really available, and what they've done is directed you online and stolen your information for identity theft,” Mitchell said.
One victim told the Scam Tracker, “I gave my name, address, and social security number to obtain my credit score from this website. I was asked to take a screenshot of my score and send it to the same address that emailed me the link. Afterward, I was sent an email with a showing time, but the house number was not listed on this email or on the listing on craigslist."
Then the consumer could never reach anyone about the apartment, their calls and emails went unanswered.
“Any place that's doing like a lease they're going to let you view and walk the property,” Mitchell said.
“You want to view the property, if they're not willing to let you view the property that's another big red flag,” Mitchell also said.
The BBB says to be wary of lower than usual prices, if the rent is well below the going market rate, consider it a red flag. Scammers love to draw people in with claims that sound too good to be true.