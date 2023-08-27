TULSA, Okla. — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is sharing a warning about the newest scam making its way across Tulsa. FOX23 explains how you could fall victim.
“We're just getting calls after calls after calls,” Amie Mitchell with the BBB said.
Mitchell says scammers are hitting Dollar General stores all over the Tulsa area by using gift cards and putting them back on shelves where unsuspecting consumers then purchase them.
“They get them home, there's no balance on them, they take them back to the store, and there's no way to get a refund,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell says to examine any gift card before you buy it.
“They want to look on the back of the card to make sure the pin hasn't been scratched off,” Mitchell said.
“You want to make sure the paper that surrounds the card hasn't been peeled back or glued back,” Mitchell also said.
“The store has no way to know if you went into the parking lot and used that card you know online real quick and then it's empty and then want a refund, that's why there's no refund policies on this, they're too quick to use and disposable,” Mitchell explained.
“We just have to be careful because they're being hit, it's not really a Dollar General problem, they haven't done anything wrong, this is scammers targeting them, we're getting reports from consumers saying, ‘Hey my gift cards are empty,” Mitchell said.
“The person who works the front desk phone is like, ‘We have to tell people in this market about this this is getting bad,’” Mitchell also said.
We reached out to Dollar General, who said their customer care team has not received any reports of problems with gift cards in Tulsa.
If you have fallen victim, you need to take a picture of the front and back of the gift card and a picture of your receipt. Email it to customercare@dollargeneral.com.
And make sure you report it to the BBB.