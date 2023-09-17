A warning from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) raises the alarm about a scam that like many, starts when something seems too good to be true.
Here’s how the latest scam works; You're scrolling through Facebook Marketplace or another social media site, when you find an incredible deal.
Someone is trying to get rid of their piano, for free! All you need to do is cover the cost to get it moved.
“Where the scam comes in is they give you the movers information they tell you where to book it, you send the money and then you never get a piano it was all just a set up to get three, four hundred dollars for the moving fee so they could scam you,” Amie Mitchell with the BBB said.
Maybe someone you know even sent you the link, because it's such a great deal and they know you've been looking for one.
“When someone sends you something someone you trust you're like, ‘We can automatically do this,’ everyone should stop and go, ‘I think I want to do my own research before I buy this product’ or whatever it might be,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell says don't get wrapped up in what seems like a crazy good deal.
“If you find that deal of a lifetime if it sounds too good to be true, there is probably a hiccup,” she said.
The BBB says always confirm high value items are real, especially if the seller claims they are free.
Facebook Marketplace warns scammers often use underpriced items to lure buyers into a scam and buyers should try to confirm the existence and ownership of the items in person, or over video chat, before sending payments.
The BBB says that's solid advice, no matter what purchasing platform you use.