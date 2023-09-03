Kids are off at college and now may seem like a great time to get their first credit card. Here’s what the Better Business Bureau (BBB) says you need to do before your kids move from paper to plastic.
College is a time when kids gain independence, but if they open a debit or credit card before they're ready, it could affect their credit history for years down the road.
Amie Mitchell, from the BBB, says it's not one size fits all, and it all starts by sitting down with your teen.
“It’s time to decide with parents, 'Are you ready for that debit card or credit card?’ There's some things we want to evaluate each individual is going to be a little different,” Mitchell said.
With a debit card, you don't have to worry about your student racking up thousands of dollars in credit card debt, but if it falls into the wrong hands, you're not protected the way you are with a credit card. A scammer can drain your bank account.
“There are risks and rewards with both,” Mitchell said.
“The credit card is great because you're right, you avoid some scams or if your child does get scams there are avenues to get out of it,” Mitchell also said.
Mitchell said by the time teenagers are 18, they should start building a credit history.
Credit cards are one of the first ways someone can build a healthy credit score.
“I suggest having those conversations with your kiddo about what a scam call looks like, what they could possibly fall into and when to contact Mom and Dad,” Mitchell said.
“Start getting them now to check BBB.org so they can avoid some of those scams,” Mitchell also said.
Mitchell also said to teach your teen to protect their personal information. And keep a close eye on receipts and statements, that's the easiest way to determine if an unusual charge is a mistake or fraud.