Kids are back in school now and you may be thinking of hiring a tutor. FOX23 explains where to start.
Many kids struggle with difficult material, and I know as a parent, some of it, especially advanced math classes, are over my head. Hiring a tutor may be a great way to help your child with a challenging subject or to prepare for an assessment.
“There's so many options, one-on-one, peer, Zoom, or in-person tutoring, there are so many options, so knowing where to start can be tricky,” Amie Mitchell with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said.
Mitchell says the first thing to do is reach out to family and friends and get names. Then reach out to potential tutors and ask for references.
“You definitely want to check on the references and also check to make sure their schooling is appropriate you can verify, ‘Hey they worked at this school, or they are a professional tutor,’ whatever the situation might be, but you do want to check some references and check their professional stats to make sure they line up with what they're telling you,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell also says to make sure your child is part of the process.
‘Another really important thing is to include your child they're going to be the ones dealing with this tutor so they definitely want to meet them make sure they have an okay connection, is this someone they can learn with? They vibe well with? All of those are really important,” Mitchell said.
Don’t be afraid to ask lots of questions. Having a consistent schedule is best, but flexibility may be good if your child has a big test coming up and needs extra preparation. You also want to discuss pricing and communicate the goals, and how they'll be measured, to make sure you're on the same page.