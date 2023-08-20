Kids are off to college, for many, it's their first time living away from home. Here’s what your student can do to protect against identity theft.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says college students are very susceptible to identity theft, but there are steps to take now to prevent it, beginning with how they get their mail.
“We ask college students that they send all of their mail to a secure location, whether that be back home, a post office box in the college town,” Amie Mitchell with the BBB said.
Mitchell says to make sure they’re safely storing important documents, like their social security card, passport, and banking statements.
“Anything like that needs to be in a locked up location, a lock box, back at home with mom and dad,” Mitchell said.
Students should also use strong passwords, use different ones on different sites and guard them, don't give them out to anyone. And don't ever give out a credit or debit card.
“It’s really easy for a friend to say, ‘Hey can I borrow your card for lunch today?’ don't do that, you want to keep that card in your possession never loan it out to anyone else,” Mitchell said.
If your student has a credit card, make sure they're keeping an eye on all purchases. And if they use a debit card, make sure they're watching their checking account. It's also a good idea to have them get into the habit of checking their credit report once a year.