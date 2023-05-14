BBB shares home remodeling tips

It's spring, and many of us are inspired to spruce things up around the house. Here’s what the Better Business Bureau (BBB) says you need to know before you tackle a remodeling project.
Maybe you want to improve your home's curb appeal or add some space inside or just make some cosmetic updates. The BBB says you need to come up with a plan and set a budget.
“You’ll need to get estimates from legitimate contractors, check BBB.org get at least three estimates from three different contractors, compare those and do your research to make sure you're ending up with the right contractor for you,” Amie Mitchell with the BBB explained.
“Once you've set a budget and have your estimates, be careful and budget for extras,” Mitchell said.
“There could be pest damage, water damage, mold damage, Oklahoma has all the seasons, so we get it all and sometimes stuff in the interior of the house is affected and we don't know it,” Mitchell concluded.
Mitchell advised to inspector your contractor’s prior work, ask for references and talk to previous clients.
She said you should also make sure the contractor is licensed and bonded. Talk to your contractor about required permits and do your own research to determine what's required.
If you leave any decisions up to the contractor, make sure you have budget requirements in the contract.
Be clear about who is responsible for ordering materials.
You should also decide when workers can be in your home and where they should store any materials and equipment when they're not there.
Also, remember that delivery and construction times may affect your schedule too.
Something else to think about, if you're doing something like a kitchen remodel, budget to dine out more since you won't be able to prepare meals at home for quite a while.