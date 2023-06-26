The Better Business Bureau (BBB) advises those affected by storm damage in Green Country to make temporary repairs now so you can take your time to choose a trustworthy contractor.
"You want to get to the point where your house is at least livable, but as far as the major damage, you really want to take your time," said BBB President and CEO Amie Mitchell.
She said now is not the time to get in a hurry.
"During storm damage, people are like 'I just want my house back to normal'," said Mitchell. "The best recommendation I can give you is to slow down and do the research that it requires."
Make sure you assess the damage and take pictures, and get in touch with your insurance company. Don't make any permanent repairs until you get approval, or they may not fully reimburse you.
Mitchell said before you hire a contractor, make sure they're licensed and have insurance, that way, if anyone gets injured on your property, they're covered and you're not out of pocket for any medical bills
The BBB said to get everything in writing. The contract should include a price breakdown for labor and materials and should cover everything that's included. Also, the contractor should be the one who obtains any necessary permits, not you.