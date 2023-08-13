This week, most kids are starting a new school year. However, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has a warning before you send your kids off to school.
Chances are your social media feed will be full of those adorable back-to-school photos. We've seen a lot of posts with kids holding a 'first day of school' sign, with basic information, including their name and grade. But before you jump on the trend, the BBB says to be careful about what you share.
“Share that photo of your child but you don't necessarily need to share the school they're going to, what grade they're entering, what their teacher name is, their birthday, any kind of personal information that could track down your child, possibly put them in harm,” Amie Mitchell with the BBB said.
It's not something we want to think about, but Mitchell says scammers can use those details to commit identity theft or to earn your child's trust.
When sharing those cute back to school photos, leave off details about your child's school, their teacher, their grade level. All of that could make them an easy target, and some of those details could be answers to security questions for banking or credit card accounts. And now is a good time to lock down your privacy settings.
“Also be careful how you have your settings on social media, maybe it's just something you want to share with your circle of friends or family or acquaintances, but you don't want to make that public,” Mitchell said.
The BBB says to be mindful of phony friend requests. Don't accept friend requests from strangers and think twice before accepting a friend request from someone you're already connected with. It could be an imposter trying to gain access to your information or your friends list.