You may be hosting a party this summer for an anniversary or a baby shower, or maybe you're planning a wedding. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has some red flags you need to look for before you choose a party rental company to work with.
The BBB says a good place to start is with recommendations from family and friends.
“Once you've narrowed down the venue you want to ask what that entails and what they require, do they require specific bartender licensing or catering licensing, do they have a list of approved vendors they'll use, do they have equipment you can borrow for free like tables and chairs?” Amie Mitchell with the BBB said.
Mitchell says you want to review the contract and pay close attention to all of the details.
“Especially with things like silverware, dishes, most people cover a certain amount of loss within the contract, but you want to make sure are you going to pay $45 for a fork if it goes missing? So, you really have to be careful with the terms as far as what you're leasing when it's due back, is there a late charge, all of these things apply, you really want to make sure you've got what your obligations are down pat,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell says compare prices, it may be cheaper to invest in some products, as opposed to renting, to save money in the long run.
And don't forget, before you work with any company go to BBB.org and check out their rating with the BBB.
>>>MORE: What the BBB says you need to know about summer travel scams