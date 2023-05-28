BBB explains how businesses are using AI to improve customer service

Customer service can make all the difference and more businesses are using AI to improve customer service.
The Better Business Bureau says a recent survey shows 80% of consumers are likely to make additional purchases with a company if they've had a good customer service experience. While more than half, 58%, said poor customer service caused them to switch companies.
Small businesses may find it challenging to provide exceptional customer service because they may need a larger staff or more resources, and that's where artificial intelligence, or AI could help.
“AI has been around for businesses for quite some time,” Amie Mitchell with the BBB said.
“The AI chatbots that we're seeing now are a little bit different,” Mitchell also said.
The BBB says chatbots are one of the more common uses of AI because consumers expect a fast response from customer support. Chatbots can give answers 24/7.
“These are much more sophisticated AI chatbots that have some really great features for businesses,” Mitchell said.
A chatbot powered by conversational AI can use contextual awareness, which means the client is more likely to get their question answered the first time they engage.
And that's not all businesses can do with it.
AI can improve sales with personalized offers by analyzing customers' behavior and spending patterns to offer customized recommendations.
“It’s still on the new end and we still recommend that you use caution and of course anything that you do ask it to produce that you proofread and check to make sure all the information is accurate,” Mitchell said.
The BBB says chatbot analytics can help businesses understand customers' biggest frustrations by showing what they complain about most often. This data can help you improve the customer experience