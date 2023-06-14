EUFAULA, Okla. — One of the biggest fishing leagues in the country, Bassmaster, hits Lake Eufaula June 15 through 17 for the first time in 24 years with the St. Croix Bassmaster Open.
"It's a big lake. We got a big field, and it's fishing really well right now," said Bassmaster Tournament Executive Director Hank Weldon.
Weldon said lake Eufaula was an easy choice, even though the league hasn't been here since 1999.
"Having the ramps close by, the hotels, you know, it just kind of ties everything together to where it's almost seamless in terms of you can get everywhere fast, you're on the water fast, you're back home fast and go to sleep.," Weldon said.
The winner could win a spot in the next Bassmaster Classic.
It's like the Super Bowl of bass fishing and will be held in Tulsa in March 2024.
"When they announced this spring that the Classic was going to be on Grand Lake, that's obviously in Oklahoma, close to my house. I want to be in that Classic,” said Bassmaster Elite Angler Jason Christie. He lives in Dry Creek Oklahoma, near Tahlequah.
Christie is just one of hundreds of anglers staying in town for the tournament.
"You're talking about their beds, you know, we get room taxes off of it, fuel sales, you know, meals, and it's just a great builder for our economy," Eufaula City Manager Jeb Jones said.
Jones hopes this becomes a regular stop for the Bassmaster League.
"We want to take advantage of every opportunity we have, and you know, show Eufaula out and present what we are, a great small town, great economy, great people and just happy to have them here," Jones said.