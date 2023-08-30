BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville Police arrested a woman for a previous warrant, later finding drugs hidden in her vehicle and in her person, according to court documents.
On August 22, police pulled over a white truck that was driving in between lanes near East Tuxedo Boulevard and Southeast Pine Avenue, according to the affidavit. Officers later identified the driver as 31-year-old Taylor Eldridge of Bartlesville.
Eldridge had a warrant out for her arrest for a previous larceny charge and officers took her into custody. They searched her truck afterward finding a backpack carrying drug paraphernalia, the court documents say.
In the backpack was 18.2 grams of a crystallized substance and a syringe loaded with a brown liquid. The affidavit says both substances later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Also found in the backpack were two empty syringes, 4.7 grams of a white powder and two pills, both believed to be fentanyl, according to the court documents.
Once Eldridge was taken to the Washington County Jail, the affidavit says she told officers she had drugs inside her person.
A female officer retrieved the drugs that had been folded up in tin foil. Another folded up foil was found in her bra.
Eldridge is facing several charges of possession, trafficking and failure to appear in court.