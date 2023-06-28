UPDATE (6/29/2023 7:15 A.M.) — A downtown Bartlesville watermain break has been repaired near South Johnstone Avenue and West Hensley Boulevard.
Bartlesville residents may experience low water pressure as water builds up in the watermain.
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Washington County Emergency Management is warning Bartlesville residents about a water main break near South Johnstone Avenue and West Hensley Boulevard.
Crews are on scene assessing the break as most of downtown Bartlesville is without water. Reduced water pressure is also happening across the city.
Bartlesville residents are asked to conserve water and only use what is absolutely necessary.