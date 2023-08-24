TULSA, Okla. — A Cherokee teenager was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for the murder of a toddler, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson announced.
Terry Nathan Hindman, 19, of Bartlesville pleaded guilty to second degree murder of the toddler in May 2022, authorities say.
According to authorities, Hindman admitted to abusing the child which later was the cause of his death.
Authorities said Hindman admitted he threw the almost two-year-old boy across the room which resulted in the toddler hitting his head first on the wall and then on the table where he landed while he was watching the boy on Sept. 29, 2021.
Hindman also admitted he did not seek medical treatment for the child when he had medical issues and trouble breathing on Oct. 2, 2021, according to authorities. Later that day, authorities say the child's mother called him an ambulance and he was taken to a hospital for those medical issues.
Authorities said Hindman visited the child while he was in the hospital, and did not tell anyone about his injury in September.
The toddler was later transported to Oklahoma City and died on Oct. 7, 2021 from blunt force trauma, which was a result from the child's injury on Sept. 29, authorities said.
Authorities said the victim's father addressed the court about Hindman before the sentencing.
"I fear he enjoyed giving him (the child) something to cry about."
U.S. District Chief Judge John F. Heil III sentenced Hindman to 17 years and 6 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.