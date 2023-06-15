Bartlesville residents adapting to summer heat during water supply shortage

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The drought continues to wreak havoc on Bartlesville’s water supply. It’s just over half capacity leaving many families rationing their water usage.
With kids out for summer break and the temperatures heating up, families are adapting.
The city’s pools and splashpads are closed because there is not enough water.
“They run around outside when it’s cool in the mornings then other than that, they harass me in the afternoons inside,” Ryan Bennett said jokingly.
He admits it hasn’t been easy, not doing what they would typically do for summer and having to keep an eye on how much water they use.
“Tt’s not been fun, obviously," Bennett said. "We haven’t gotten to go the pools and the restrictions on the water hasn’t been fun."
Bennett and his three sons grabbed their poles and went fishing. And they’re not alone. Others floated around Lee Lake hoping to get a bite.
“I don’t really care what I catch. Catch and release,” said Clayton and Caleb Bennett.
The lakes that supply the city’s water are low, even dry in some places. At last check with the city, the supply was at 59.2 percent with little help from recent rain. Both Clayton and Caleb say their bummed the pools are closed.
The city wants to remind people about other alternatives to beat the heat, you’ve got the paddle boats on Lee Lake and there are trails and museums for your kids to enjoy.
A few families were taking advantage of the paddle boats, including 7-year-old Isabelle McCann.
“I thought there were crocodiles in there but there weren’t,” said Isabelle.
No alligators or crocodiles. Isabelle and her dad, Josh McCann, aren’t letting the water problems ruin their fun. From making YouTube videos, to skating, and even making the trip to Tulsa for some fun in the water.
“I got to put my goggles on because my dad lost his earring," Isabelle said.
"I lost my gauge in the pool so I had all the kids in the pool looking for it, I found it,” McCann explained.
Bartlesville is under a stage three water restriction, meaning people can water outdoors once a week.
But keep in mind, there’s still a water rate increase in place. If the supply drops below 50 percent, they’ll move to stage four, banning all outdoor watering.