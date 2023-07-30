BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bartlesville Police Department released the names of the victim and suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Sunday.
Police said around 1:30 p.m., they received several calls of shots fired near West 14th Street and South Santa Fe Avenue.
According to police, when they arrived at the scene they found a man that was shot multiple times. The man later died at the hospital, police said.
Police identified that man Monday as 41-year-old Randall Fugate.
Police said they took 25-year-old Trevian O'Dell into custody. Police said he is a suspect in the shooting.