BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — An explosive that was dropped off at a Bartlesville gun shop was inactive, according to the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD).
BPD said someone dropped off an explosive at a gun shop near Frank Phillips Blvd. and Virginia Ave., believing it to be proper disposal.
According to BPD, the explosive appeared to an explosive from World War II.
BPD said they were then contacted by the shop and set up a perimeter around the store.
After working with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol bomb squad, it was determined the explosive was inactive, BPD said.
BPD said the scene has now been cleared.