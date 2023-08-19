KAW CITY, Okla. — A Bartlesville man is dead following a crash Friday morning in Kaw City in Kay County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said it happened around 9:00 a.m. on State Highway 11 and Acker Hill Rd., within the city limits of Kaw City.
According to OHP, two vehicles were involved in the crash, a 2002 Harley Davidson and a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup.
OHP is still investigating what happened and what caused the crash.
OHP said the driver of the Harley, 54-year-old Rodney Ramsey of Bartlesville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ramsey was not wearing a helmet, OHP said.
OHP said the driver of the pickup, 60-year-old Ernest Rennie of Kaw City, was taken by private vehicle to a hospital in Ponca City, where he was treated and released.