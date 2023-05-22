BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A Bartlesville amusement park is trying to make sure all children can have fun on its rides.
The Bartlesville Kiddie Park held a special event Monday night for children with special needs to make sure they can enjoy the park too.
It’s the first time in the history of the park they’ve ever held an event like this. They’re normally closed on Monday but opened up especially for this.
The park officials say they did it because they wanted to promote inclusion.
Sunny Jackson’s 7-year-old son, Samuel, is autistic. He loves rides but can't always enjoy them.
"The lights and the sounds that they normally have here, plus the huge crowd of kids, it usually doesn’t sit well with him and we have a really hard time coming to things like this," Sunny said.
That’s why Sunny says opening up Bartlesville Kiddie Park just for children with special needs is so important.
"Being able to have a night like this for our kids who can’t handle crowds or loud noises or bright lights, it’s just amazing," Sunny said. "They are kids too. I mean, they deserve to be able to do things just like every other kid."
Ken Johnson from the park says they wanted the children to be able to go on rides in an environment that wasn’t stressful for them.
"We needed to include this park for all kids, it’s not just a certain set of kids," Ken said. "It’s not their fault that they can’t run or jump like some of the other kids do, but they should be able to enjoy the park as well as anybody else."
"There’s nothing better than seeing a smile on a kids face when they’re on a ride," Ken continued.
Ken also says they’re making changes to the park this season, adding new rides as well as ramps, and five-point harness attachments so that children with disabilities will be more secure.
Kylee Magee brought her 5-year-old son Tobi to the event and told FOX23 it's important to be inclusive.
"He’s non verbal and he is not mobile, but he has quite a personality and he loves rides, he loves how fast the rides go and how they spin and so this is a perfect opportunity to do things that he loves but more on his pace," Kylee said. "Most children with special needs have sensory differences, so when there’s a lot of a loud noises, or just a lot going on, they get overstimulated really easily and it makes it not fun for them because there’s too much going on."
The park is a nonprofit and a donor paid for the all the kids to visit for free on Monday night.
They’re hoping to hold more of these events in the future.