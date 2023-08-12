BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – A Bartlesville girl who died this week after being struck by lightning is being remembered by her friends and family as someone who was rooted in faith and who had the ability to help mentor and guide others.
Olivia Kay Richardson was swimming with a group of girls at Blue Hole Park near Salina when the group was struck by lightning Aug. 5.
Four girls, including Richardson, were taken to area hospitals in Pryor and Tulsa to be treated for their injuries, GRDA officials said. The three other girls have since been released.
Richardson passed away due to her injuries on Wednesday, GRDA officials said.
Wesleyan Christian School Superintendent J. Todd Landers said Richardson attended the small private school in Bartlesville that which has about 300 students from grades Pre-K to 12.
“Olivia Kay Richardson lived her life here on Earth with so much intention,” Landers said in a statement on behalf of the Richardson family.
"She loved her friends and family with all her heart and more importantly loved and trusted her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She loved potato chips and iced tea, anything with strawberries on it, and always wore her collection of Converse and Vans. She had the voice of an angel and loved being center stage," the statement continued.
Landers said Richardson's newest passion was being a teen intern at On the Rock Ministries and she dreamed of being a Fourth Grade teacher someday.
"Through organ donation her life will now carry on in four different people; from North Carolina, to Tennessee, to Colorado, to Texas," Landers said. "Because of Olivia’s strong faith, it’s not good-bye, but see you later.”
Funeral arrangements for Richardson have not yet been announced.