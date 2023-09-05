BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Josie has been volunteering at the Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach since she was in elementary school and with her being a Girl Scout, she has always kept the community at the forefront.
Josie is a Bartlesville native and a high school senior who has always loved cooking. She has been a Girl Scout since kindergarten.
“This award helps other people and will help a lot of people here," she said. "It also gave me a chance to work on something that I enjoyed working on but would also feel benefitted from.”
“I created this cookbook for the Bartlesville community, but if it can go farther than that then that is by all means great," she continued.
Josie said she has thought about making another cookbook and will maybe take her skills with her to college.
She started last summer and put in 82 hours to gather everything and get the recipe book together, and after uploading it and showing how she has helped her community, she was recently awarded the Gold Award.
She said she has received a lot of positive feedback from the community with how helpful her recipe book has been and she encourages other Girls Scouts out there hoping to receive the Gold Award to keep going, even if it feels like a lot of work, It will be worth it in the end.
As for the recipe book, Josie has more than just recipes. There are cooking tips and tricks, cooking terminology and step-by-step instructions on how to cut the fruits and vegetables.
Misty Wishall is the director at Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach.
They have anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500 people they help every week.
“I think the idea was excellent, and she was able to put something together that was useful for the community,” Wishall said. “I have made the chili and it was fantastic.”
“With all the collab [between] Josie, Walmart Distribution Center, we are able to help so many people here at Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach," she added.