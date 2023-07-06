BARTLESVILLE, Okla. -- Bartlesville city leaders say it’s not a matter of if, but when the city will have to up its water restrictions. The city is also looking into emergency water supply plans, for if the drought continues.
Raindrops in Bartlesville this week are a welcome site.
“It raised the lake about a tenth of a foot, anything is better than nothing, so we’ll take what we can get and hope for some more,” said Director of Water Utilities, Terry Lauritsen.
But it’s not enough to soak up the severe drought wreaking havoc on the city.
“It’s probably not going to be the gully washer that will refill the lakes, but this will certainly help just a little bit,” said Lauritsen.
Lauritsen says parts of the Hulah Lake area saw nearly 3-inches of rain in the last three days. It along with the other lakes supplying city water are still way down.
“Hulah is at 47%, Copan around 56%, and Lake Hudson is at 65%,” said Lauritsen.
The city’s water supply is hovering close to 58%. Talks of emergency water supply are happening in case the drought continues. The city could need emergency water as early as next year.
“We’re looking at possibly raw water, like Birch Lake and Skiatook Lake, both of those have raw water and their owned by the Army Corps. Of Engineers,” said Lauritsen.
Lauritsen says they’ve been looking at water supply options for years. Other ideas being considered include purchasing treated water from bigger cities like Tulsa.
“At what point is it so critical that you’ve got to have that emergency, contingency plan?” asked FOX23’s Scott Martin.
"I think right now we haven’t set a point we’ve got to act now; I think we’re getting a plan together as far as options for us to consider,” said Lauritsen.
When it comes to the city’s water restrictions, they’re at a Stage 3. Hopeful for more rain, city leaders think they can hold it there until September when they’ll potentially move to Stage 4 banning all outdoor watering.