BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville City Council approved $2 million in matching funds to help move along a remodel of the former First Christian Church into a film studio.
FOX23's Alex Cash first told you about this development in July.
The 125-year-old church closed last year with initial ideas to make the space into a conference center. After a proposal process though, Buffalo Roam Studios stood out with plans to turn the church into a sound stage and film school.
Tuesday, the city council approved $1 million from the Economic Development Fund and $1 million from the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority for the project on the condition that Buffalo Roam Studios pitch in the same amount.
"We're not saying you have to spend our money in that building but we are saying that if we are giving you $2M we expect you to spend at least that amount in this historical building that we are interesting in preserving," City Manager Mike Bailey said during the meeting.
Bailey said they expect to close financing and the development agreement Oct. 31.
City funds will be placed in an escrow account until the project starts.