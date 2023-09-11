BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — One year after a controversial drag show at the Bartlesville Pride event, Oklahomans for Equality in Bartlesville said they hope the community can come together and move forward.
The town held its Pride event again last weekend, but this time without a drag show.
Earlier this year after a petition and a meeting with the city council, an agreement was reached to not have a drag show at Pride in Bartlesville this year.
Drag queen Keisha Kye was at the event. She was one of the MCs for the drag show held in Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville last year. But this year, no drag queens were allowed to perform.
"This time they’ve asked us not to even step a toe on the stage," Kye said.
Earlier this year. thousands signed a petition and there were complaints about the show being in a public place and claimed it was inappropriate for children.
After that, the city and OK Equality in Bartlesville came to an agreement not to have a drag show at Pride.
Kye said she decided to go to the event anyway, not to perform, but as a protest.
"To show them that I’m still standing and I’ve done nothing wrong," Kye said. "And saying we are and we’re still here, despite all the town meetings they’ve had, all their little city laws they’ve passed or tried to, we’re still here and I think it’s very important for us to show that."
Kye said she would like to one day be able to perform at Pride in Bartlesville.
"I’m surprised I’m not able to this year, so absolutely," Kye said.
There were demonstrators against the Pride event too.
Demonstrator David Grisham said he's happy the drag show wasn’t allowed.
"Yay! Yay!" Grisham said. "When you bring it out in the public and you start doing it in front of children, oh no, that’s a red line we will not tolerate."
There was also a significantly increased police presence at the event this time. Bartlesville Police told FOX23 there were around 20 officers and they’d also put up a barricade.
Morgan Lawrence-Hayes, president of OK Equality in Bartlesville, told FOX23 she hopes everyone can now move on from the drag show fallout.
"We would love to put it behind us and I would love to see some unity come back into the community and however we can be apart of that, we’d love to do that," Lawrence-Hayes said. "I think the message is one that my minister said often. We are better together. There’s nothing that this community can’t solve if we’re all working together for the betterment of everyone in this community and so I think that’s really our message from Pride is that we’re better together."
Police said they stepped up security for the safety of all the community so that all sides had freedom to express their feelings.
Officers also said the event passed by peacefully.