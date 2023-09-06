BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority approved nearly $200,000 to help with the expansion of Kiddie Park.
A $199,800 infrastructure grant was approved in Wednesday's meeting. It will help pay for electric service, pavement, lighting and landscaping in the expanded area of the park.
Kiddie Park is working to add five new rides geared for slightly older kids. The rides will include a larger roller coaster, a slide, a spinning ride, a new Ferris wheel and a ride deemed the "Octopus".
The expansion is expected to cost around $2.7 million with the Park already raising more than $1 million.
Kiddie Park opened under the name the Play Pen in 1947, with just five rides. In 1953 the City sold the property the park was on, moving what is now known as Kiddie Park to a part of Johnstone Park.
The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority says they will issue the infrastructure grant to the City, which will then disperse it to Kiddie Park.