BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bartlesville Art Association (BAA) was offered an indefinite extension in the Price Tower Annex while they look for a new home.
For the past six years BAA called Price Tower home, without paying rent. That all changed when the historic building was bought by a private group in March.
"It was never our intent to create a sense of panic on the part of the BAA to find another location," Copper Tree CEO Cynthia Blanchard said.
Blanchard met with BAA board president, Kathleen Rutledge and Price Tower executive director, Donna Keffer, to figure out a solution.
"We support the arts and want to see a successful solution for the BAA," Blanchard said. "We're happy BAA is staying in the annex through the summer and beyond if needed."
The BAA board says they have been looking for a suitable location for the past few weeks.
Their ideal site would be about 2000 square feet, on the ground floor, uncarpeted, with accessible parking and with a small office space for the BAA manager.
In the meantime, BAA is continuing on with their mission, hosting the Summer Arts Camp for about 150 Bartlesville students.