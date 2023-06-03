Barbecue contest held in midtown Tulsa

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Tulsa and Wagoner. * WHEN...Until 815 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 509 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Estimates of up to 1 inch of rain has already fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tulsa... Broken Arrow... Bixby... Coweta... Porter... Tullahassee... Oneta... Tulsa International Airport... Turley... Redbird... Choska... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&