Barbecue contest held in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A barbecue contest was held in midtown Tulsa Saturday afternoon.
The Hasty Bake Grillfest was held at The University of Tulsa Campus on Saturday afternoon.
Ahead of the event, people were able to buy tasting kits so they could judge more than 50 cooking teams.
“We’re all being judged by the public, not professional judges or anything else, but the people that buy the kits come out and they judge us and we’re going to see who has the best barbecue today,” Rob Taylor, the self-proclaimed Governor of Smoklahoma said.
Smoklahoma is a barbecue sauce company based out of Tulsa.
The teams competed to win high-end Hasty Bake grills and bragging rights. People who bought kits were also entered into a drawing for a portable Hasty Bake grill.
Christina Robertson was also competing in the event for the chance to win a grill.
“I always wanted a Hasty Bake, I’ve always wanted to learn to grill. I’ve been cooking for 15 years but I’ve never really done a grill,” she said.
Aside from barbecue, there was also live music and a Kid Zone with inflatables, face painting and snow cones.
