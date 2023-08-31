FOX23 learns how this teacher and her service dog are helping students learn about disabilities.

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow Public Schools teacher has a unique helper in the classroom. It's her service dog named Minnie. The duo just wrapped up their second week of school.
 
Minnie and her human mom, Jaydn Means, walk into their third grade classroom at Vandever Elementary ready to teach more than the basic subjects, but they are teaching students about life obstacles and how to lend a helping paw.
 
Minnie, except as a Great Dane, she's anything but "miniature."
 
Jaydn has suffered from anaphylaxis shock reactions, which are bad allergies, since she was 13. She's allergic to nuts, certain trees and a lot of unknown things. All of which can cause her mouth to swell and rashes about eight times a week, but full blown shock reactions happen randomly.
 
"[Minnie] will put her head in my lap and then she'll whine and I'll put my hand out in front of her and she'll start nudging my hand telling me to get up. I get up and she'll follow me," she said.
 
This is Minnie's first school year in the classroom with Jaydn. She said having Minnie with her in class is a huge relief and brings joy to the classroom. Not only is Minnie learning ways to help her mom before serious reactions occur, but learning about her students, too.
 
"She really picks up on the kids being a family so as we are just walking down the hallway as she notices we're not all there, she'll wait and want me to wait so we can all go down. She's really picked up who's in my class, who's suppose to be there," Jaydn said.
 
The kids are learning about service animals, people with disabilities and how to work together.
 
"It's teaching the kids a really valuable thing that they're going to run into in life and many of them said, 'I've never seen a service animal before.' They ask, 'So what do they do?' We've had conversations about about how important she is and what they do and even to the point we've practiced as a whole group, several times, so they know what it looks like when Minnie goes to get help but they know they need to scoot out of her way and let her be the leader," she said.
 
Minnie is still learning how to open the door herself and get the nurse. Jaydn said she almost has it nailed down. There's also a button in the classroom for Minnie to press if she needs a "potty" break. 

More News