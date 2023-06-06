BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow police officer was recognized by Attorney General Merrick Garland for creating a Citizens Police Academy in Spanish, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma said.
Officer Michael Peale was honored and recognized for Innovations in Community Policing at the Sixth Annual Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing.
In a social media post, the Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) spoke about the award and the program.
“It’s humbling to be honored in this way, but I’m most excited to bring recognition to Broken Arrow and the incredible things happening in our city,” Peale is quoted in the post.
BAPD said Peale was tasked with creating and coordinating the program in 2019 in order to help increase communication and comfort between Spanish speaking residents of Broken Arrow and BAPD.
“Officer Michael Peale, who does not speak Spanish, realized that not only our Police Department but also surrounding agencies did not have any programs designed specifically to interact with the Spanish speaking community. He felt that as the Public Affairs Officer he needed to reach out to all the people we serve,” BAPD said.
>>>MORE: Broken Arrow police introduce new cruisers with updated technology
“Great job, Officer Peale! BAPD is proud of the difference you have made and continue to make for all the citizens of Broken Arrow!” BAPD continued.
Since the program started, reporting of minor crimes has increased and there has been a decrease in violent crimes in predominately Spanish communities, according to BAPD.
BAPD said residents told them this is because of the relationships BAPD was able to make through the academy.
BAPD also thanked two people who were the program’s main translators.
“Officer Medrano and former BAPD Dispatcher Leo Sanchez were the primary verbal and instructional material translators during the academy. BAPD thanks them for their contribution,” BAPD said.