BAPD officer given Attorney General Distinguished Service in Community Policing award

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department recognized one of its officers as the winner for the 6th Annual Attorney General Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing.
The award was given to Officer Michael Peale for his work in creating the Broken Arrow Police Department Citizen Police Academy in Spanish.
"When I took took over, and it was a new position, as public affairs officer, one of the things that the chief of police really wanted to focus on was to create some type of program for parts of our community that maybe weren't having the interactions with police, parts of the community where we had never had any outreach to them specifically," Peale said.
Peale said Spanish is the second highest spoken language in Broken Arrow at 13 percent.
"But we didn't have any programs for them," Peale said. "I said, I think I can do a complete citizen's police academy in Spanish. It took me almost a year to really ingrain myself in that, in that Hispanic community."
He said, in order to build those bonds in the underserved communities, he had to work really hard.
"I was fighting a lot that was going on nationally, in the political world. I was fighting people who maybe had a distrust of police, maybe had had bad experiences with police in their countries of origin," he said. "So it was challenging, especially without speaking the language, to develop and forge those friendships, but that's what I had to do."
Peale said it helped forge trust as well. Those who maybe saw police in a bad light were opening themselves up to the possibility of even joining the force.
Peale traveled to Washington, D.C. to receive the award from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.
The BA City Council also recognized Peale at a ceremony on Monday.