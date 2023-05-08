BAPD: Man arrested for having more than 50 fentanyl pills in car

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A man was arrested on Saturday for having more than 50 of what police said are fentanyl pills in his car.
On Saturday, Broken Arrow Police were called to a gas station near 81st and Garnett where a man appeared to be asleep behind a running car at a gas pump. The man was later identified as Cherick Richard Ward.
According to an arrest report, when officers approached the car, they could smell marijuana and saw drug paraphernalia in the middle console.
The window was rolled down about halfway and police were able to reach in and unlock the door in order to check if Ward needed medical attention.
When opening the door, Ward woke up and police asked him to step out of the car.
Inside the door handle, police saw more drug paraphernalia. Officers searched the car entirely and found two bags of pills that later tested positive for fentanyl.
Ward was arrested for aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and took him to Broken Arrow City Jail.