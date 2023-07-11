Broken Arrow Police are looking for a burglar after neighbors in a south BA neighborhood say someone broke into a home and barns where it appears someone maybe living.

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police are looking for a burglar after neighbors in a south BA neighborhood say someone broke into a home and barns where it appears someone maybe living.
 
Neighbors near 31st and Louisville said a maroon Nissan Altima with a missing bumper and driver side window broke into a home and barns behind a park.
 
Laurie Biby who lives in the neighborhood, said she came home from lunch the other day and saw the maroon Altima parked in front of her home and took a picture. Later that night she saw a Facebook post in a neighborhood group chat about the suspicious activity. She sent her pictures to her neighbor.
 
BAPD said they are investigating and no arrests have been made. 

