BAPD identify three people in custody in connection with BA homicide

UPDATE (05/15; 4:50 p.m.) —
BAPD confirmed the identities of the three suspects in custody as 25-year-old Brooke Gonzalez of Tulsa, 21-year-old Steven Rosario of Broken Arrow and 25-year-old Brion Campbell of Bethany.
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Three people are in custody following a homicide in Broken Arrow on Saturday, police said.
Police responded to a home on West Utica Place for a welfare check and the case turned into a homicide, police said.
Police said three people were taken into custody. Their names or how they are related to the homicide were not immediately released.
Police said the case remains under investigation.