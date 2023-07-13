BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police held a special self-defense class Thursday evening to raise awareness of domestic violence.
BAPD say they’ve had an increase in the number of domestic calls this year compared to last, and they’re trying to let people know of the help and resources they offer.
It’s all part of Broken Arrow Police’s campaign, #DeleteDV.
The self-defense class is the first one BAPD has held. The class was held at the Broken Arrow Community Center. A group of around 25 women learned moves to defend themselves.
"[I] want to be sure that when I’m out on the streets, that I’m aware of my surroundings, and that in case someone comes up to me, that I know what to do," said Shannon Porterfield.
"I think everyone should know something about this to just keep yourself like protected," said Hillary St. Clair.
Police say the majority of the violent crime in Broken Arrow stems from domestic violence.
Police Chief Brandon Berryhill says this class is one of several initiatives to raise awareness.
"This is a microcosm of the city," he said. "We’ve got young and old, it doesn’t really matter what your background is, but second to do something about your own protection is the first step of being protected."
The instructor taught the ladies a number of defense moves aimed at getting out of a tough situation.
Police say they hope the self defense class empowers women and shows the help and support available.
"Unfortunately, victims of domestic violence normally have to be offered services five to seven times before they actually take the help domestic violence is one of those things that’s hidden from public view and what we encourage people to do even if it’s not you, it’s a neighbor, a friend, a family member, please let them know there are services out there," Berryhill explained.
Representatives from Damsel in Defense and DVIS were also at the class.
DVIS says if you need help, they have a 24-hours crisis line. The number for that is 918-743-5763.