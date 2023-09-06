BAPD arrested man who held victim captive for 17 hours, police said

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) said they arrested a man after investigating a reported kidnapping and domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Wednesday.
Police say the suspect is 40-year-old Michael Hoss, who is being held on a $75,000 bond.
Police said the report came on Monday, and their investigation revealed Hoss held the victim captive for around 17 hours and physically restrained the victim from leaving the house.
The victim was eventually able to escape and contact police, authorities said.
The victim said Hoss and she had dated for three years and she had lived with him for three weeks, according to police records.
The victim tried to escape five separate times, but Hoss restrained her from leaving along with hiding her car keys, which she later found and hid on her person, the police records also said.
Police say the victim had multiple bruises and abrasions on her body, and when officers made contact with Hoss, he tried to run back into the residence.
Police records also said Hoss tased the victim with a flashlight that happened to have a taser multiple times.
Detectives secured a search warrant for the residence and a felony arrest warrant, and the Broken Arrow Special Operations Team served the warrants and Hoss was taken into custody on Wednesday.