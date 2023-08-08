Bank of Oklahoma Financial has been downgraded by Moody's Investors Service

TULSA, Okla. − Credit agency Moody's has downgraded Bank of Oklahoma's creditworthiness.
Bank of Oklahoma (BOK) Financial is one of the largest banks in Oklahoma and one of the largest employers in the Tulsa Metro area.
Nine other regional banks across the country are also being downgraded by the agency.
The credit agency says it is concerned high-interest rates could impact consumer confidence, and in return, could also create the possibility for new financial losses as customers could struggle to pay back their loans.
BOK released the following statement in response to the downgrade.
Moody’s rating action was driven in large part due to macro factors that influence the broader Banking industry rather than factors specific to BOK Financial, as seen in Moody’s report and shown by the large number of rating actions they took across the Banking industry. BOKF’s profitability remains strong, paired with our robust capital and liquidity levels and attractive geographic footprint, we are positioned well to compete and grow going forward. We remain well into the investment grade category of credit ratings from Moody’s, Fitch, and S&P, with Fitch and S&P recently affirming our ratings. We don’t expect this to have a material impact on our company.
- Bank of Oklahoma Financial