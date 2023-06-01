TULSA, Okla. - Bank of Oklahoma (BOK) customers who were expecting a direct deposit this morning are wondering where their electronic payments are.
In a BOK Facebook post, the bank company said, "We are aware of some issues affecting accounts this morning and apologize for the inconvenience. A third-party vendor has had an outage that is delaying direct deposits and electronic payments. We are working to get all systems back up and running as quickly as possible, and appreciate your patience in the meantime. And, please note, these issues are impacting multiple financial institutions and are unrelated to larger debt ceiling/economic issues."
Stan King is a BOK customer and he says he will be late on his mortgage payment. He reported a line of customers at a Brookside location that were saying they didn't have gas money or rent.
"For customers who live pay check to pay check, not receiving your deposit can be a major issue," said King. "I was told that they were working very hard to fix the issue, but they were not sure when it would be fixed."
