TULSA, Okla. — Emotions were strong as family and friends of three women who were killed in a triple-homicide came together to release purple balloons, the color representing domestic violence.
The Tulsa Police Department said 38-year-old Ashley Atwell, Atwell's daughter 20-year-old Annaway Mackey, and 19-year-old Sarah Gonzales were killed in shooting that happened on July 24.
Police said a baby, whose parents are Atwell and the suspect, was shot too and had to go through surgery, but is expected to live.
Police said Atwell was killed while holding that baby.
Detectives say this was likely a case of domestic violence because they believe the alleged killer was targeting his ex, who family confirmed was Atwell.
Atwell's mom and aunt said they lost two family members that day.
"I lost my wife of 20 years in March. I lost my brother a year ago. And now my daughter and my granddaughter, that I didn't even get to say goodbye to, the last hug or kiss. It's just a very bad, tragic time for me and my family," Sharon Smith, Atwell’s mother said.
"I'm devastated. I mean it's still unreal. She didn't deserve this. None of them did,” Hazel Smith, Atwell’s aunt, said.
Gonzales’ friend said her death is hitting him hard.
"They took my best friend away. It was really hard for me. I still think about it every night,” Alexis Hernandez said.
The balloons were purple and white to represent the domestic violence that police say took their loved ones' lives.
If you or someone you love is facing domestic violence you can call the Domestic Violence Intervention Services, DVIS, at 918-743-5763.