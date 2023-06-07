NORMAN, Okla. — Former University of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is headed back to the Sooner football field to help teach kids the fundamentals of football.
The Baker Mayfield Youth Football ProCamp kicks off June 30 in Norman.
The former number one overall draft pick and current Buccaneers quarterback will work with boys and girls in first through eighth grade.
The camp is just one day, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m.
Kids will run drills, play scrimmages and have the opportunity to meet Mayfield and get feedback on their performance.