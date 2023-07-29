TULSA, Okla. -- Families were invited to attend the 7th annual Back to School Community Resource Fair on Saturday, July 29 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Central Park Hall at Expo Square, 1701 S Sandusky Ave.
The Coalition of Hispanic Organizations partnered with Tulsa Public Schools, Tulsa Area United Way and Tulsa City-County Library as well as more than 40 community organizations, agencies, and local business to help students and families prepare for the new school year.
School-age children received back-to-school supplies and supports free of charge, including:
- Backpacks
- School supplies*
- Haircuts
- Immunizations required for school**
- Tulsa Public Schools enrollment assistance
- Information about reading, homework help, and nutrition.