TULSA, Okla. --- A Back to School Bash is set for Saturday to celebrate children with unique needs and their families.
Supporters of Families with Sickle Cell Disease and its community partners will hold an inclusive event on August 19 from 11:00 a.m. from 2 p.m. at BS Roberts Park located at 914 N Greenwood Ave in Tulsa.
The event aims to create an unforgettable experience for children and families with diverse abilities and the community, organizers said.
"We are celebrating 10 years," said Charles Harper with World Won Development. "It's a whole decade of serving the community, helping out the kids with unique needs, but it's still for everyone to come out and enjoy. So, it's definitely going to be like a festival and it's definitely going to be something you want to bring the entire family out to."
The event will feature a resource expo, free school supplies for students and family fun.
"If you need anything it's here," said Jeremiah Watts, Sr. with Supporters of Families with Sickle Cell Disease. "If you need a doctor, if you need physical therapy, if you need mental help, it's going to be here, we're going to be doing health screenings, you can get immunization shots. Whatever you need, it's here."
Event Details:
Date: August 19, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Venue: BS Roberts Park/Langston University Tulsa | 914 N Greenwood Ave Tulsa, OK 74106
Admission: Free