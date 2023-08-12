TULSA, Okla. -- Backpacks, uniforms and more filled the Tulsa Public Schools Parent Resource Center on Saturday during their annual Back to School Bash.
Organizers spend months planning the event. Besides free items, they also offer free immunizations and information on Medicare, SNAP benefits and after school programs, said Humphrey.
“We’re the one stop shop this year for anything you need for back to school or to help your family,” said Humphrey.
The event is a great way for families to get to know TPS teachers and staff, said Humphrey.
“It gives us a chance to come out of our offices and build meaningful relationships,” said Humphrey.
If free supplies were not enough, the Parent Resource Center also gave away free lunch, snow cones, and door prizes.
“I am that person we are people persons, so I love being out here with our families,” said Humphrey.
This event is great for students as well, especially ones that loves school, said Humphrey.
“It's a good space for friends and learn there’s a lot of opportunities when you go to school,” said Jachariah Edwards, a student at Tulsa Honors Academy.
Edwards says she loves the event because it gets her prepared for the new school year.
“I would love to find my own backpack and not my parents get my backpack,” said Edwards.
Students who attend Tulsa Public Schools head back to the classroom on Aug. 17.