BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) and The Assembly at Broken Arrow held a Back to School bash Saturday morning.
People flooded the auditorium of The Assembly at Broken Arrow, eager to get their free backpacks and school supplies.
“It has been, really, several months of planning, partnering with the Assembly Church to make this happen and we’re so thankful for it all going on so well right now,” Ethan Hutchins with BAPD said.
Hutchins said this year they had 50 vendors attend.
“I think everyone goes through different struggles in their life and to able to help out anybody who’s in need or anyone who just needs some extra help to get the year started off right, we’re so excited to be a part of that,” Hutchins said.
Free haircuts, immunization, child IDs and more were available at the event.
“If you don’t have what you need, just the essentials, it makes learning that much more difficult,” said Justin Weaver, the outreach pastor at The Assembly.
Weaver believes the event really impacts the children.
“And so to give them the confidence to be able to grow and know that there’s people that care about them, I think that that’s just the primary reason that we have to do this,” Weaver.
Weaver said this year they had around 2,000 backpacks and 200 volunteers step up to help with the event.
“I think that that’s one of the reasons why our people get behind it, is because how can you not like helping kids?” Weaver said.
BAPD and The Assembly are already looking forward to holding the event again next year.