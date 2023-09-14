BROKEN ARROW, Okla. − Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon said he's concerned after a video showing a Broken Arrow police officer appearing to pepper spray a dog went viral on social media over the weekend.
Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill commented on the dog abuse claim on Thursday in a social media video post.
Spurgeon said the incident happened on Aug. 28 involving a dog that belonged to a neighbor.
In the video, the officer, who city officials have not named, is seen following the dog around and at one point, uses pepper spray to try to chase the dog off.
A second video also posted on social media also shows a neighbor using a towel to get the English Bulldog out of the officer's patrol car.
"I'll be honest with you, I am very concerned about what I saw," Spurgeon told KRMG. "That being said, the chief has assured me that this matter is being investigated within our department by the Office of Professional Standards and I have every confidence in the folks that will be thoroughly looking into this and I know the chief does as well."
Berryhill said he viewed the actions of the officer depicted in the video as serious and he's impressed upon his staff the importance of a thorough and transparent investigation.
"We are committed to providing every citizen with respect and will always hold our own accountable for their actions in and out of uniform," Berryhill said.
Spurgeon said it’s possible a report was also filed with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office.
Spurgeon said he would like to see the whole video and was asked if what he saw would be considered what he saw to be animal abuse.
“I didn’t see enough to actually draw a conclusion... I’d like to see the whole video quite frankly.” Spurgeon responded. “As the person that is the city manager that ultimately may have to make a decision, I like all the facts and all the information about the incident to be complete and presented to me so that way I’m looking at it just as that, for the first time, as doing my job as city manager should it come to that.”
The video, which has been shared thousands of times on social media has Broken Arrow residents concerned with the conduct of the officer.
The Broken Arrow Police Department said on Saturday that "No additional statements will be made at this time."