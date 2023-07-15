TULSA, Okla. -- The Tulsa Health Department is reminding parents of children entering kindergarten or the 7th grade that it's time to visit immunization clinics to avoid the back-to-school rush. THD currently has appointments available.
THD also has a convenient online portal to schedule a child’s immunization appointment. Appointments can also be scheduled by calling (918) 582-WELL. Walk-ins are not accepted this year.
“The immunization clinics get very busy as the first day of school approaches,” said THD Associate Director of Preventive Health Services Priscilla Haynes in a press release. “We encourage families to immunize their children now while there is little to no wait time in the clinics. Immunizations are one of the best ways to protect the health of your child against vaccine-preventable diseases. The online scheduling portal makes it convenient for busy families to schedule their vaccine appointment with ease.”
Vaccines remain a safe and effective measure families can take to reduce the incidence and severity of several diseases. THD provides immunizations according to the Oklahoma school requirements, CDC recommendations and the childhood and adolescent immunization schedule. In Oklahoma, all children must present an immunization record or file an exemption before they can attend school. There are no new immunization requirements for the 2023-2024 school year.
Children have routine vaccinations due after they reach age four, which are required for students entering kindergarten. Those include Dtap, polio, MMR and varicella vaccinations. A Tdap vaccine is required for all students entering the 7th grade. Other vaccines, including meningitis and HPV, are also recommended for adolescents at age 11. A meningitis B vaccine is recommended for adolescents at age 16. THD encourages anyone who is moving into a college residence this fall to consider taking charge of their health and get all their vaccinations, including meningitis vaccines. The COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older, and can be administered at the same time as other vaccines.
Children transferring into Oklahoma schools from other states may need the hepatitis A vaccine. This vaccine is not required for all states; however, two doses of hepatitis A vaccine are required for all Oklahoma students in grades kindergarten through twelve, unless an exemption is on file. Parents are advised to bring their child’s most recent vaccination record. With parent or guardian permission, THD staff can enter the record into the Oklahoma State Immunization Information System and contact the family if any vaccines are still required for school enrollment.
All children age 17 and younger must have a parent or legal guardian with them at the time of vaccination. The legal guardian must bring paperwork showing their guardianship status.
Children through age 18 years are eligible to receive vaccines at no charge through the Vaccine for Children program if any of the following apply: they are Medicaid-eligible, uninsured, Native American Indian, Native Alaskan, or their insurance policy does not cover vaccines.
Back-to-school immunizations are offered at a low cost and no one is turned away due to inability to pay. THD also accepts the following health insurance: Medicaid, SoonerCare, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Community Care, Health Choice, Cigna, and Medicare. It is recommended for the parent or guardian to check with their insurance company to verify coverage for requested vaccines.
Immunizations are available by appointment only at the following THD locations. Shot record requests can also be made online, in person at any of the clinic times and locations listed below, by phone at 918-582-9355.
James O. Goodwin Health Center | 5051 S. 129th E. Ave.
8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday - Friday
Closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
Central Regional Health Center |315 S. Utica
8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday - Friday
Closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
North Regional Health and Wellness Center | 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday - Friday
Closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
Collinsville Health Center | 1201 W. Center, Collinsville, OK
8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Wednesdays
Closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
Sand Springs Health Center | 306 E. Broadway
8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday - Friday
Closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.