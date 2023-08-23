ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said they are searching for a man who was last seen in rural southeast Claremore.
The Rogers County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) said at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Russell Ramay went missing from his care location in rural southeast Claremore, which the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says is near E. 500 Rd. and S. 4170 Rd.
OHP said Ramay is 60-years-old, 5'7" tall and weighs 140 pounds.
OHP also said Ramay has gray hair and hazel eyes.
According to OHP, Ramay was last seen wearing black pants, a light blue button up shirt, black shoes and a tan hat.
OHP also said Ramay was diagnosed with dementia and schizophrenia.
RCSO said Ramay is also hard of hearing.
If you see him, you are advised to call 911 or contact RCSO at 918-342-9700 or info@rcsheriff.org.