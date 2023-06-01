OKMULGEE, Okla. — Authorities are looking for a man after he was involved in a shootout with Okmulgee police.
Christopher Alfred Harris, 34, is suspected of injuring an Okmulgee police officer during a shootout. He was last seen near Second and Central, walking west near downtown Okmulgee around 3 a.m. Authorities said Harris may be armed with an AK-47.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said police responded to a burglary call around 1:45 a.m. OSBI said one officer went to the front of the house and a second officer went to the back of the house, when the second officer was ambushed by the suspect.
OSBI said gunfire was exchanged. The suspect shot the officer and the officer shot back.
The police officer was taken to a Tulsa hospital to be treated for his wound, and was released around 9 a.m.
OSBI said it is investigating the use of force against and by the officer.
Around 30 law enforcement personnel are searching for Harris. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
Okmulgee Public Schools announced on Thursday summer school, summer food distribution and practice at Harmon Stadium are canceled due to the active search. Students and staff are asked to stay home.